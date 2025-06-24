Ogun To Invest N2b In MAPOLY Projects, Donates 28-Seater Bus

Share

The Ogun State Government has announced plans to execute intervention projects worth ₦2 billion at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this on Tuesday during the institution’s 15th Combined Convocation Ceremony held at the Ojere campus.

Highlighting the planned projects, the governor said the interventions include the construction of a 500-seater ultramodern auditorium, a new road leading to the institution’s auditorium, a dedicated building for the Department of Accountancy, a new School of Business and Management Studies (SBMS) block, as well as the construction and equipping of a modern library.

As part of the gesture to commemorate the convocation, the state government also donated a 28-seater bus to the polytechnic.

“In total, this intervention amounts to about ₦2 billion. We are committed to providing these infrastructure upgrades to further enhance the standard of education at MAPOLY,” the governor said.

In recognition of academic excellence, Governor Abiodun announced a cash award of ₦2.5 million each to the best graduating students from the 2015 to 2024 academic sessions.

He noted that MAPOLY has over the years produced thousands of graduates who have contributed significantly to the socio-economic development of Ogun State, Nigeria, and beyond.

The governor described the convocation as a major milestone, affirming his administration’s belief in the power of education to transform individuals and society.

“We brought back Moshood Abiola Polytechnic from its defunct status when it was moved to Ipokia and renamed. Today, that decision is yielding great results. The ecosystem of MAPOLY, which was once comatose, has come back to life,” he said.

Abiodun also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, emphasizing that technological skills are key to reducing youth unemployment and driving innovation.

While congratulating the graduates, he urged them to remain resilient and innovative in navigating life’s challenges, saying they have been well-equipped to become change agents.

The governor further applauded parents and guardians for their sacrifices and support throughout their children’s academic journeys.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Emeritus Professor Kamarudeen Balogun, acknowledged the institution’s academic progress and expressed appreciation to the governor for his unwavering support, which he said has enabled the council to realize its goals.

