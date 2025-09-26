Ogun To Float Gateway Air As More States Mull Setting Up Airlines

There are indications that Ogun State will be joining states in Nigeria that operate airlines. The airline, to be named Gateway Air, is the brain child of the government of Ogun State as the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is set to use aviation as a launch pad for the economic transformation of the state.

A source, who is in the know and pleaded anonymity, said the state is processing all the necessary documents for the all-important Air Operator Certificate (AOC) with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

There’s also an indication that a former managing director of one of the defunct Nigeria’s flag carriers will head the carrier just as one of the country’s fast-growing airlines, ValueJet will manage the airline until it finishes the processes for AOC.

The Ogun State government, as part of its new found love for aviation, has completed a state-of-theart Gateway International Airport (GWI), Iperu-Ilishan and the floating of an airline by the state observers said could position it strongly as an aviation hub. The GWI’s strategic location is near the Sagamu Interchange and the LagosIbadan Expressway.

This prime position offers easy access from key economic centres, functions as an alternative to Lagos’s Murtala Muhammed Airport, and places it adjacent to an agro-industrial processing zone and a free zone, positioning it as a major hub for both cargo exports and regional aerodrome operations.

The GWI Airport was on August 15, 2025 granted Aerodrome Operational Permit granted by the NCAA. The approval allows the airport to operate scheduled commercial air transport flights.

Ibom Air, Cally and Enugu Air are three airlines owned 100 per cent by the governments of Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers and Enugu States in a new wave of airlines set up by state governments. New Telegraph learnt that more states are mulling doing the same.