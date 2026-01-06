Ogun To Deliver 3,000 Housing Units In 2026, Targets 10,000 By 2027

The Ogun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering no fewer than 3,000 affordable housing units in 2026, as part of a broader plan to achieve 10,000 housing units by 2027.

The Commissioner for Housing, Akande Omoniyi, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists at a press conference held at the Ministry of Housing Conference Room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Omoniyi revealed that since the inception of the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in 2019, the state has delivered over 5,000 housing units, describing the feat as evidence of consistency and commitment to people-centred governance.

According to him, more than 4,000 affordable housing units were delivered between 2019 and 2023, while nearly 1,000 units have so far been completed in the administration’s second term.

“This year alone, within the shortest possible time, we are going to do magic— and that magic will run into several thousands,” the commissioner said, assuring residents that housing delivery would be accelerated through strategic partnerships and phased implementation.

The commissioner announced plans to replicate the success of the Kobape Housing Scheme at Siun, where a new estate projected to deliver 2,500 affordable two-bedroom and three-bedroom units for low-income earners will be developed. He said the first phase, comprising 579 housing units, would commence in the first quarter of the year.

“We have secured the land and are engaging stakeholders. Before the end of this month, land clearing will begin, and you will see us move with speed,” Omoniyi stated.

He explained that the project would be jointly executed by the Ministry of Housing, the Ogun State Housing Corporation, and he Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), adding that segmented execution would ensure timely delivery, with the first phase expected by May or June.