Ogun To Conduct Multidimensional Human Devt Index Survey

The Ogun State Government is to conduct household surveys to develop a framework that will assist in planning, management, and evaluation of the multi-dimensional poverty human development index. The survey is expected to go one step further than the NBS Multidimensional poverty index.

The survey will allow Governor Dapo Abiodun to assess the impact of the various policies it has been implementing in the last four and half years in such areas as education, health, job creation, empowerment and other social interventions. Already, a consultant, Eservices Nigeria Limited, has been contracted by the state government to carry out the survey for a 27-week period.

The General Household Survey will produce indicators needed for the design and monitoring of the implementation of various State Development Plans (SDPs).