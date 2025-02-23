Ogun To Benefit As World’s Largest Protein Producer Invests $2.5bn In Nigeria

Share

Ogun State is set to reap huge benefits as the largest protein producer in the world, as JBS of Brazil, has indicated interest in investing $2.5bn in the livestock subsector of Nigeria’s economy.

The Controlling Shareholder of the company, Mr. Wesley Batista, gave this indication yesterday when officials of his firm, led by the Controlling Shareholder of EMN, Mr. John Coumantaros, visited the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Batista, who described Nigeria as the hub of Africa with the largest population, noted the enormous potentials that exist in the country in terms of human and natural resources, and said they were ready to bring their knowledge and expertise.

Share

Please follow and like us: