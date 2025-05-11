Share

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth sports development a announce plans to adopt and train outstanding athletes during the forthcoming 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF 2024), scheduled for May 16 to 30.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Sunday, Governor Abiodun emphasised that the state will not only host the event successfully but also emerge as a breeding ground for future sports champions.



He drew parallels with the state’s support for world record holder Tobi Amusan, pledging to replicate that model for emerging talents.

Governor Abiodun expressed pride in the state’s legacy of producing elite athletes, stressing that Ogun remains a cornerstone of Nigerian sports excellence.

“We recognise that the NSF is more than a competition — it’s a talent discovery platform,” the Governor stated. “Ogun State is committed to identifying, adopting, and nurturing these talents into global sports icons.”

“We have done it before with stars like Amusan, and we’ll do it again. We want to help young athletes realise their full potential,” he said.

Highlighting the unifying power of sports, the Governor noted that sports consistently bring Nigerians together beyond ethnic or religious lines. “When our teams compete, the entire country stands as one. This National Sports Festival will serve as another opportunity to foster unity among our youth,” he said.

Abiodun also expressed confidence in the state’s athletic team, stating that the goal goes beyond participation.



“We aim to not only host but dominate the medal table. Our athletes are prepared, and we believe Ogun will shine brighter than any other state this year.”

With the NSF 2024 approaching, Ogun State is positioning itself as a leader in sports talent development in Nigeria.

Governor Abiodun’s commitment to adopting top performers underscores a larger vision to make the Gateway State a hub for future Olympians and world champions.

