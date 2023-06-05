Ogun: Thugs Flog PDP Guber Aspirant, Showunmi At Tribunal

Thugs, suspected to be hired by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday flogged the governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi at the Ogun State Election Tribunal.

New Telegraph reports that the thugs, wielding canes descended on Showunmi while trying to gain access to the court premises and beat him.

The Tribunal which began its inaugural sitting commenced hearing of the petition filed by the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But, there was tension as political thugs in their large number, wielding canes “invaded” the Magistrate court, the venue of the Tribunal in Isabo, Abeokuta.

Showunmi escaped by the whiskers as he was rescued by one of the security vans.

Reacting to the incident, Showunmi said it was regrettable that, security operatives were helpless as they were being attacked.

“It is so unfortunate, the police looked on and felt unconcerned as the thugs were carrying out their act.

“The thugs roamed about with canes in their hands, police made no attempt to arrest them or stop them from causing chaos”, Showunmi said.