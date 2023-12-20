A fatal accident that occured in the early hours of Tuesday, December 20 claimed the lives of three passengers on the Oru Ijebu-Igbo Road in Ogun State.

New Telegraph gathed that the driver of the car, who was said to be a learner, miscalculated while on the wheel leading to a collision between the Toyota Camry car and a tricycle.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph; the spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the occurrence while adding that the Toyota Camry owner fled with his family after realising the casualty he caused.

“The car driver left his lane and miscalculated, only for him to hit a tricycle into the ditch. Among those dead was the tricycle driver.”

“The Toyota Camry owner, wife, and his child were inside the vehicle, as he was teaching his wife how to drive. Unfortunately, he was doing that on the highway. Which is even wrong on itself and an offence on its own.

“The woman was driving, and the man was in the other seat, maybe there was a disconnect in the process or probably the woman or the man was carried away. “They never knew there was an oncoming tricycle approaching them. Instead of the woman to press the brake pedal, she pressed the acceleration pedal then the car hit the tricycle. “Even the tricycle itself was loaded, as six of them were inside it, three in front, and three at the back. That is how they do along that place. Our men have always been apprehending them. Instead of four, they will load six. One will sit beside the driver, another one on the other side. “Three of them died in the process because of the impact of the collision, three sustained injuries. The husband, wife and child, when they saw the commotion that was going to explode, they left the vehicle there.” Akinbiyi further said; the vehicle was vandalised by the mob before it was set ablaze around the area.