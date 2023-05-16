New Telegraph

May 16, 2023
Ogun threatens to shut down, prosecute eateries over food poisoning

The Ogun State Government has threatened to shut down eateries and food outlets in the high-brow Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta over alleged unwholesome practices and environmental pollution.
This, the government said, became imperative following several warnings to the operators of the eateries and food outlets to stop violating public hygiene.

The government therefore gave the eateries and food outlets a seven-day ultimatum to remedy the situation or face total closure and possible prosecution. The Commissioner for Environment Ola Oresanya handed down the ultimatum after inspecting the eateries and food outlets on Monday.

Oresanya lamented that the attitude of eateries and food outlets towards hygiene constitutes a danger to public health. The commissioner said eateries and food outlets must immediately improve on their operational hygiene “so as to safeguard their customers and residents of the state from the risk of food poisoning resulting from their present condition”.

According to Oresanya, it was discovered that accumulated fats, oils and grease and other food materials in confined chambers were not scooped daily thus allowing their breakdown by microbes which releases toxic waste.

He said: “Aside from this, it was discovered that they were discharging their untreated wastewater directly into the public drain.”

