Ogun Threatens To Revoke CofO, License Of Petrol Station Hoarding Products

The Ogun State Government has threatened to revoke the license and Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) of any petrol station found hoarding or inappropriately dispensing its product.

To this end, the state government on Friday set up a task force to monitor the sale of petroleum products by filling stations.

The task force, which comprised of government officials and security agencies, including the Police, Civil Defence, Amotekun and the So-Safe Corps, as well as a former Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Mr Biyi Odubote, has the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry of Trade and Investment, Dr Olu. Ola. Aikulola as its Chairman.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the inauguration in Abeokuta, the Chairman of the task force, Dr Ola. Aikulola stated that the step was a result of the hike in fuel prices and hoarding of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol by some filling stations across the State.

Aikulola said the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration wants to ensure that motorists do not suffer any form of hardship in securing the product, adding that its hike or hoarding would have negative effects on the economy and all areas of life and appealed to filling stations to be responsible and avoid any form of inappropriate actions.

According to him, “The task force is empowered to enforce its mandate. We are hoping that filling stations will oblige us, but if it has to get to the level where we have to shut a station the government will not hesitate to do so”, Aikulola said.

He also called on motorists across the State to be well-behaved, assuring that the government would not allow their interests to be trampled upon.