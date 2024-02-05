Ogun tests 69 boxers for National Sports Festival

The Ogun State Boxing Association has started a free trial for boxers who will represent the state at the National Sports Festival scheduled for November this year.

The trial began on Saturday and is part of the selection process for the boxers. A total of 69 boxers, consisting of 53 male and 16 female boxers, are participating in the trial. Mrs. Yinka Adeoti, the training coordinator, explained that in the female category, six boxers competed in the 48kg, two in the 50kg, two in the 54kg, and another two in the 57kg, while the last four boxers competed in the 60kg.