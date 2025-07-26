Ogun Teen Killed In Suspected Ritual, Vital Organs Harvested

The Ogun State Police Command has launched a full investigation into the suspected ritual killing of a 16-year-old boy, Master Lawal Wahab, whose mutilated body was found along the Old Express Road in Igbile-Ijebu.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, the teenager had been declared missing by his father, Mr. Lawal Olumide, after he was last seen at his grandmother’s residence.

Wahab’s decomposing body was recovered on July 23, 2025. A preliminary assessment revealed that his head, genitals, heart, and both wrists had been removed, strongly indicating ritual motives.

Police operatives from the Omu-Ijebu Division arrested several suspects, including 25-year-old Salawu Omikansola and another identified as Serefusi Agemo. One of the suspects reportedly made a voluntary confession, which was documented on video.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the body was buried according to Islamic rites.

“The case file and exhibits are being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, for discreet and thorough investigation,” the police said.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects still at large.

Condemning the killing as “heinous,” the command assured the public of its commitment to securing justice and urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.