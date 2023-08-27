Ogun: Taxi Driver, Others Nabbed For Robbing Passengers

A taxi driver and his gang members have been arrested for allegedly robbing unsuspecting passengers of their belongings in Ogun State.

The suspects were arrested by operatives Ogun state-owned security outfit, the So-Safe Corps in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The suspects include Taoreed Adeosun; his wife, Funmilayo Adeosun, Ayoola Yemi, Kehinde Ogunlate, and Dele Olonade.

The State Commander of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to the commander, the taxi driver identified as Kehinde Ogunlate and his gang members have been robbing passengers of their money, phones, and other items in Abeokuta.

Ganzallo said officers of the Corps on routine patrol acted on intelligence gathered that “one of the drivers who has been robbing passengers with his gang members was sighted in an area in Abeokuta.”

He added that the officers of the corps were charged to go after them and they swung into action immediately; “they traced the culprits and discovered that they had just robbed some passengers of their belongings.”

According to Ganzallo, the said Kehinde Ogunlate and one Yemi Ayoola usually “use the taxi to rob passengers.”

He stated that the suspects would collect their phones and other items, which they would later hand over to Kehinde to sell them to one Olonade Dele.

Ganzallo noted that “the one-chance robbers” and the rest of the suspected gang members initially escaped arrest, but were later apprehended in Itoko, Ita-Morin, and Adedotun areas of the state capital.

“The apprehended suspects confessed that robbing passengers is their profession and after any successful operation, they drive the victims to a safer place for the easy escape of their team.

“They also established that Funmilayo Adeosun picked one of the stolen phones from her husband, Taoreed, and sold it to an untraceable buyer,” Ganzallo explained.

He listed the items recovered to include the taxi, 16 memory cards, and mobile phones.

The Corps Commander disclosed that the suspects and the exhibits recovered from them had been transferred to the SWAT office of the Nigeria Police Force in Magbon, Abeokuta for further investigation and likely prosecution.