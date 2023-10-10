Ogun Targets 500,000 Teenage Girls For HPV Vaccination

Ogun State Government on Tuesday disclosed that it is targeting over 500,000 teenage girls for vaccination against Human Papilloma virus (HPV).

The state coordinator for the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Victoria Adebiyi disclosed this to journalists during the media orientation on HPV vaccination in the state.

According to her, the vaccination campaign which would commence on Tuesday, October 24 is aimed at preventing the spread of cervical cancer among teenage girls in the state.

She disclosed that a single dose of Gardasil HPV vaccine will be administered to girls ages 9 to 14 for free, adding that Ogun state has been selected among 16 other states for the first phase of vaccination nationwide.

Adebiyi said the vaccine will be administered in all government-owned health facilities and temporary fixed locations such as markets, schools, religious centres and communities.

She noted that HPV infection accounts for 95 per cent cause of cervical cancer, hence, the Federal Government moved to introduce the HPV vaccines to prevent and protect the girl children.

Adebiyi said, “The campaign is for five days throughout the 20 local government areas of the state and during this period teenage girls between the ages of 9 to 14 will be given the HPV vaccine against cervical cancer.

“After the five-day campaign, HPV vaccination against cervical cancer will be routine for girls from nine years of age. What this means is that every girl who has attained the age of nine will be vaccinated at public health facilities.

“Our target is 546,300 teenage girls of ages 9 to 14. The vaccine is available at all public health facilities, including the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).”

The Executive Secretary of Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr Elijah Ogunsola dispelled the rumour against the safety of the vaccine, insisting that the vaccine is safe and harmless.

He called on religious and community leaders to support the government in fighting vaccine hesitancy in the state.