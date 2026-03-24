Ogun Takes Over Prosecution, Counters Claims In NYSC Official’s Case

The Ogun State Government has dismissed claims circulating online about the strength of evidence in the case against Abass Olalekan, a Local Government Inspector (LGI) with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Abeokuta South.

Mr Olalekan was arraigned on 23 March 2026 before Magistrate Court 1 in Isabo, Abeokuta, on a two-count charge. He was subsequently granted bail, a decision the government says has been widely misinterpreted in public commentary.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), clarified that the grant of bail was based solely on the bailable nature of the charges and does not reflect the strength or quality of the evidence.

The Attorney-General’s office also confirmed that it has taken over the prosecution of the case after receiving the case file from the State Police Command.

According to the statement, the charges are based on findings from a police investigation alleging that Mr Olalekan was in a relationship with the deceased, Victoria Olapeju Ariyo, who was reportedly pregnant at the time of her death.

The investigation further alleges that he encouraged the termination of the pregnancy, recommended an individual to carry out the procedure, and provided financial support for it. The deceased was said to have died following the procedure.

The government described claims questioning the credibility of evidence and suggesting missing witnesses as “false and misleading,” emphasising that the case remains at a preliminary stage.

It stressed that issues relating to evidence would be determined during trial and warned against speculation that could undermine confidence in the judicial process.

The Attorney-General urged the public and media to allow the court process to run its course and to disregard unverified information circulating about the case.