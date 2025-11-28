Ogun Suspends Lead Ingot Exports, Shuts Seven Recycling Plants

The Ogun State Government has ordered an immediate temporary suspension of lead ingot exports and shut down seven recycling plants in the Ogijo area of Sagamu Local Government, following reports of potential lead contamination.

The action comes after a viral video raised alarms about possible lead poisoning in the community.

Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, led a combined inspection team including officials from the Ministries of Environment and Health, the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

The government has also announced a comprehensive Health and Process Audit of the affected facilities, including testing soil, water, air, and human lead levels.

Oresanya reassured residents that there is no cause for panic, promising transparency by publishing all findings once the investigation is completed.

The government will also review earlier media-reported test results to ensure accuracy and public confidence.