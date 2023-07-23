Ogun Students Beat Teacher For Not Allowing Them To Cheat During Exam

A gang of ten secondary school students in Ogun State have allegedly attacked a teacher, Kolawole Shonuga, who stopped one of them from cheating during an examination in the school.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday at Isanbi Comprehensive High School, Ilisan-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the State.

It was further gathered that Shonuga while invigilating the unified examination for the SS 1 Art class students, caught one Ashimi Adebanjo, 18 years, cheating and seized his paper.

Angered by this, Ashimi and his gang after the close of school laid ambush for the teacher at the school gate and beat him up.

A witness who narrated how the teacher was attacked, said the students pounced on the teacher, adding that one of them, identified as Kazeem Adelaja allegedly hit a stick on Shonuga’s head while others were beating him.

Our correspondent gathered that Police from the Remo Division later rescued the teacher while about ten of the students were arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

The PPRO said Shonuga had made a formal report on the alleged assault at Remo Police Division.

Odutola also confirmed the arrest of ten suspects.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspects have already been arraigned in court for assault, but the Police publicist failed to answer a question on the arraignment.

ASUSS Demands Justice

The State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has demanded justice for the assaulted teacher.

The Chairman of ASUSS in the State, Felix Agbesanwa in his reaction expressed worry about the safety of teachers in the State, insisting that the students must face the wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent.

“The incident is true and I have been briefed. Our stand is that any student who raises his hand against his teacher should face the wrath of the law. There’s no going back on that.

“No student must raise him against the teacher, whether Ogun Teach teachers or permanent teachers, a teacher is a teacher.

“They must be made to face the law to serve as a deterrent. I learnt they have been charged to court already.”

Ogun Government Condemns Act

The State government has also condemned the act and vowed that it would not condone acts of indiscipline by learners across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu gave this warning in Abeokuta while receiving the new Executive of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN).

He noted that part of the efforts put in place was the signing of Undertaking Forms by learners, parents, and school heads to make learners and parents liable for any misconduct of the learners or parents alike, saying the aim was to have a safe learning environment free from the pandemonium of any sort.

“I’m using this opportunity to advise parents to talk to their children, they should warn them, because we won’t tolerate any indiscipline from any child. Any student that misbehaves in school will be dealt with appropriately,” he said.

In October 2021, no fewer than four cases of assault on teachers were recorded in different public schools in the State, forcing the government to introduce a compulsory undertaking signed by all the students and their parents to curb hooliganism.