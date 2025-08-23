Ogun State And Investment Drive

Joy has ceased seized to wine and dine with Ogun State, the only state in Nigeria that is also the Gateway state to the country.

Going to the North, the East and the South, the trade mark of Ogun State can be seen everywhere, even as far as the ocean.

Ogun State was nicknamed the Gateway state due to its strategic location bordering Lagos State, the economic nerve of Nigeria and it’s role as a transit point for traffic to other parts of the country and West Africa.

It is also important to state that Ogun State is also the Gateway to Nigeria’s prosperity just as a result of the proximity to Lagos and its potential for economic growth.

Some years ago, many people refered to Ogun State as a Civil Service state, but, that is no longer the case at the moment as companies are fighting it out to berth and grow on the soil of the State.

Ogun State enjoys a very good transportation hub through its arrays of road network, railway infrastructure,the red and blue line from Lagos state, the deepest and natural sea port as well as the Gateway International Airport which recently got the license to commence commercial domestic and international flight operations from the National Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday,16th of August

Ogun State has also commenced the construction of a Dry Inland Port at Kajola, while plans for the construction of a deep seaport in Ogun Waterside local government area of the state is in the offing.

Ogun State has created a business friendly environment for Chinese businesses over the years, infact through the Ogun-Guandong Free Trade Zone located at Igbesa in Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area of the State, the state has played host to over 160 Chinese business concerns with about 100 more set to berth in the corridor as a result of the good business environment created by the Ogun State Government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Chinese Government through the Ogun-Guandong Free Trade Zone till date has invested over $1 Billion Dollars in Ogun State and the country, that effect has no doubt brought about the development of the axis.

This development was what recently prompted the Chinese Government through its Ambassador to Nigeria; Mr. Yu Dunhai to pay a courtesy visit to the investment friendly administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun at the Ogun State Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on Tuesday,19th of August, 2025.

Since the inception of the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration in Ogun State in 2019, several companies have pitched their tent with Ogun State,citing the good business environment through the Public Private Partnership office which in recent times has made investing in Ogun State a very smooth process

Mr. Yu Dunhai during the visit opined that China would partner with Nigeria and Ogun State in the areas of agriculture and food security, saying that China believes that food security is vital and important for a country that has over 200 million population.

While saying that the good weather and the friendly nature of the people of Ogun State are some of the reasons for the influx of Chinese investors to the state, Yu Dunhai noted that Nigeria is China’s biggest trading partner on the continent of Africa.

He added that the recent signing of a bilateral agreement between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, was done to reposition the Nigeria-China relations for the mutual benefit of both countries,noting that the Chinese Government would continue to encourage Chinese companies to come to Nigeria and invest because China believe that Nigeria is a very promising land and the largest market in Africa.

Yu Dunhai disclosed that he enjoyed his trip down to Ogun State via the Lagos – Ibadan rail line, he commended both the state and federal government for providing a beautiful atmosphere at the railway stations in Lagos and Abeokuta.

“I took the train from Lagos to Abeokuta this morning and I was telling the Governor that thirty years ago, when I went to Beijing for studies as a student,it took me 17 hours by train which is roughly 800km and now, it only took me two and a half hours.

“So, we look forward to more Chinese investments here to build the infrastructure,the road, the railway and I believe that is going to be a win-win relationship and cooperation,” he said.

During the meeting,the Ogun State Governor; Prince Dapo Abiodun called for a partnership with Chinese investors to explore the numerous mineral resources that abounds in the State, saying that the State is blessed with abundant natural resources.

It should be recalled that Ogun State is currently the largest contributor in the non-oil sector of the nation’s economy, the feat is only made possible because of the abundance of mineral resources in the state.

One of the several mineral resources is the Limestone which is a major raw material used for the production of cement, Ogun State has it in huge abundance, that is definitely the only reason why the Dangote Group is building it’s second cement factory in Ogun State.

Ogun State is blessed with Gold, clay, bitumen, limestone, kaolin, glass sand, granite and recently oil, just to mention a few.

The exploration of oil in Ogun State at the Tongeji Island is expected to commence very soon as tapping of several other mineral deposits in Ogun State is even yet to reach its climax.

Let us not also forget that Ogun State is number one in cassava, eggs, poultry, and fish production, the land in Ogun State is fertile for the cultivation of cocoa, rubber, and cashew, the Gateway state is also the number one producer of cement in Nigeria and the third in Africa behind Egypt and Morocco.

The administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun through the business friendly environment has made sure the biggest Cotton factory in the world that would employ about 250,000 workers, the $50 million Mamuda Group Nigeria Limited involved in food, beverages, care, and agro-processing and the Nigeria Customs Federal Operating Unit which is moving from Lagos to a new location in Ogun State around the Gateway International Airport area berths nowhere but in Ogun State.

In terms of Internally Generated Revenue, Ogun State has drastically improved its position, Ogun, unlike before the coming of Governor Dapo Abiodun can now pay salaries without the federal allocations.

No doubt,the addition of a renowned trade and Investment Specialist, Development Enthusiast, Project Manager and Global Entrepreneur and the Director General of the Pan African Chamber of Culture, Trade and Investment in Nigeria as the Chairman of the Ogun-Guandong Free Trade Zone is another step in the right direction in the continuous growth and development of the Nigeria-China relation

The Chairman of the Ogun-Guandong Free Trade;Hajia Hafsat Balewa said that the Chinese Government, through the free trade zone, has contributed significantly to the Gross Domestic Product of the State and the nation as a whole, adding that the visit by the Chinese Ambassador was to reiterate the bilateral relationship between China and Nigeria.

The visit to Ogun State by another foreign government from China is a clear indication that Ogun State is proudly the best place to be for business concerns globally.

Obasan Oluwafunso works with Ogun State Ministry of Information and Strategy.