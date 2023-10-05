Ogun: Son Cuts Off Mother’s Hands With Machete

A 30-year-old man identified as Ayobami Oyeleye has been apprehended by the Ogun State Police Command for chopping off his mother’s hands with a machete.

New Telegraph gathered that aside from cutting off his mummy’s hand, Oyeleye also inflicted a deep cut on the woman’s head.

Oyeleye allegedly assaulted his 65-year-old mother, Esther, in Akibo village, the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the State on Tuesday following an undisclosed argument.

Neighbours became aware of the incident when they heard noises coming from the victim’s house at night, prompting them to investigate the situation.

On getting to the house, the neighbour found Esther lying in a pool of blood, with her left and right hands cut off and a deep stab to her head.

Oyelere was also found by the neighbours standing beside his mother, holding a sharp cutlass.

According to an eye witness who spoke on the condition of anonymity with newsmen, Oyeleye also used the cutlass to inflict injuries on the aged woman’s head and legs.

The source stated that the victim had immediately been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The source said, “With a sharp cutlass in his hand, he severed both hands of his mother and caused another deep injury to her head and legs. We have taken the mother to the hospital for treatment.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident and stated that the suspect had been arrested. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Odutola said, “The suspect is now in our custody. Our men visited the scene where the cutlass used to carry out the crime was retrieved. Currently, an investigation is ongoing.”