Ogun Signs MoU With Morocco On Education, Infrastructure, Others

The Ogun State Government yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of General Employers of Morocco (CGEM) to collaborate on power generation and distribution, education, housing, infrastructure, and port development.

Governor Dapo Abiodun signed on behalf of the state, while Mr. Ali Zerouali signed for the Moroccan side.

Speaking at the event held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Abiodun said Morocco had achieved significant success in the areas of education, technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and a host of others, from which Ogun State would benefit.

According to him, Morocco offers a 30 per cent subsidy as an incentive for investors and has signed 60 trade agreements with different countries across the world, as well as becoming a leader in solar energy.

He said: “We hope that in our partnership we can unlock all the potential and maximize it.

“We want to learn from you how you perfected hydro, solar, and gas energy, presenting the right mix that, of course, brings down the cost of energy. “We identified agriculture, agribusiness, and agricultural technology, in which you are very advanced.

