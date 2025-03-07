Ogun Shuts Two Firms Over Fatal Industrial Accidents

Share

The Ogun State Government has sealed two firms over industrial accidents resulting in deaths. Chairman of the State Task Force on Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Farook Akintunde said this in a statement yesterday.

Akintunde named the firms as Quantum Steel Industry in the Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area and Xinfeng Plastics Limited on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said Quantum Steels was shut down over an industrial explosion which resulted in fatalities, with some victims still hospitalised while Xinfeng Plastics was equally sealed after a machine operator lost his life due to electrocution.

Akintunde said government took the decision to seal the companies to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incidents and proffer solutions to avert recurrence.

He said: “As a government, we are determined to conduct credible and diligent investigations, including inviting external safety experts to get to the root cause of these incidents in the overriding public interest and safety.”

