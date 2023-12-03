Ogun Shuts Three Companies For Environmental Infractions

Ogun State government has shut down three companies for various environmental infractions.

The companies are Ruili Recycling Limited, Mowe; Robust International PTE Limited also in Mowe and Star Pipe Limited, Sagamu.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya ordered the closure of the companies for causing air and water pollution in their locations.

Oresanya said, Ruili Recycling – a pet bottles recycling company was found guilty of discharging its wastes and stormwater into their immediate environment, especially in the premises of Christopher University which exposed the students to avoidable danger as well as its refusal to obtain drainage approval to properly channel the unwanted water to the appropriate place.

The Commissioner said the company was also discovered to be burning all its solid wastes within its premises contrary to the state’s Environmental Laws thereby exposing its workers and residents of its immediate communities to toxic and hazardous pollution as well as operating in filthy environment.

For Robust International PTE, Oresanya said: “The company illegally demolished a fence bounding them with the same Christopher University so as to reclaim some portion of land and subsequently divert all stormwater to the premises of the institution as well as their failure to heed government’s directives for proper remediation”.

The Commissioner said, “The government will not fold its hands and watch the two industries expose the students of the institution and residents of their immediate communities to suffer from their careless environmental infractions while they feel unconcerned”.

For Star Pipe Limited, Sagamu, Oresanya said the company was shut after they refused entreaties to install effluent treatment plants into their facilities as they discharge raw and hydrolic acid into their immediate environment.

This, he said has led to contamination of groundwater of these communities which has made the water unsafe and unhygienic.

Oresanya added that, the three companies will remain shut until they correct all the lapses detected as the state government is not interested in closing them down but for them to operate according to the best global environmental standards which the state government has adopted.