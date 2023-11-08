Ogun Shuts Down 10 Hospitals, Laboratories, Others Over Unwholesome Practice

Ogun State government on Wednesday shut down 10 unapproved medical facilities and arrested six medical practitioners for practising without a licence.

The facilities were shut down when the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker led a team of medical personnel from the Hospital Services Department of the Ministry, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Association of General Private Nursing Practitioners (AGPNP) and Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) to inspect private hospitals in Ado-Odo/Ota Local government area of Ogun state.

Coker disclosed that the inspection followed tip-off on the influx of quacks in Ado-Odo/Ota LGA from Lagos state.

She said the goal of the present administration was to safeguard the lives of innocent residents who could become victims in the hands of untrained practitioners.

The commissioner emphasized that the government would no longer tolerate activities of quacks as this has severe consequences for those residing in the State, particularly those in border areas between Lagos and Ogun, adding that the inspection of facilities would continue across the State.

“This government, as you must have seen in the past few years has prioritised the well-being of all residents. While we are trying to make healthcare accessible to our people, we are also conscious of the need to standardise the medical profession in the state. We are aware of the proliferation of quacks here and have declared zero tolerance for them.

“The truth is that some of the facilities we visited today were opened by doctors and nurses who don’t oversee them. We visited diagnostic centres, laboratory facilities, and alternative medicine centres that are operating outside their scope by administering intravenous drugs and IV fluids among other things. We have apprehended them and handed them over to the police for prosecution,” She said.

The Commissioner further warned that medical practitioners who are not duly registered or operating outside the scope of their permit would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

She urged all relevant professional associations in the State to join hands with the government to rid the sector of all illegalities and educate their members to get the right licenses to operate their private medical facilities.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ogun State Branch, Dr Azim Ashimi, described the influx of quacks in the state as disheartening, leading to the needless loss of innocent lives.

He said his association had resolved to independently work towards dealing with those who pretend to be doctors and are either not trained or licensed to treat people, while also collaborating with the State government through the Ministry of Health to address this menace.