Ogun Set To Promote Over 5,000 Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff In Public Schools

As part of efforts to enhance quality teaching and learning outcomes in the state public schools, Ogun State Government is set to promote more than 5,000 eligible teaching and non-teaching staff in secondary schools across the four Divisions of state. The affected teaching and non-teaching staff have undergone oral interviews as part of prerequisite for the promotion exercise.

Speaking at the end of the three-day promotion exercise for 2023/2024 school year, the Commissioner II in the state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Moruf Adesegun, who led the interview panel in Ijebu Division, stated that the affected members of staff during the exercise exhibited high sense of responsibility in the test for their knowledge, skill, attitude and in their dressing.

Adesegun, in a statement noted that the state’s teaching workforce is known for excellence internationally, given the fact that many of them have emerged as best teachers in national and international competitions.

“It is a thing of joy to say that our teaching and non-teaching staff in the state schools really did well during their assessment, and they have demonstrated their worth as qualified teachers in their various teaching subjects,” he said.

The Commissioner, therefore, assured the teachers and non-teaching staff in the state’s schools that Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration would continue to enhance the teaching-learning process, and provide a conducive learning environment in schools across the state for effective teaching to thrive.

Also, Commissioner IV, Ademola Adeleye, who supervised the interview exercise in Yewa Division, however, described the promotion exercise as a call to higher responsibility for the teachers, even as he urged them to acquire more knowledge and skills, and to serve as role models to the students in their attitude, conduct and mode of dressing.

In her overall assessment after the monitoring of the exercise, the Permanent Secretary in TESCOM, Mrs Melutia Ogunremi, commended the commitment and efforts of the various interview teams for their thoroughness and the quality of job done.

Ogunremi further noted that the performance of the eligible teaching and nonteaching staff in the promotion exercise was excellent, but tasked the staff to deliver the best in their various schools.

In their separate remarks, the Principals-General for Egba, Ijebu, Remo and Yewa Divisions, Dr Ayodele Womiloju, Babatunde Ige, Babatunji Yusuf, and Taoreed Bankole, expressed gratitude to the state government for conducting the interview aimed at promoting the state teachers and non-teaching staff, noting that the gesture would go a long way in making them more efficient, enhance their welfare and boost their morale.

Responding on behalf of other teachers, Babatunde Ogunade, a teacher at Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode lauded Governor Abiodun for approving the conduct of the promotion exercise, promising that the promotion would spur his colleagues to do more in their various duty posts.

