Ogun Set to Inaugurate Newly Renovated 250-Bed Hospital In Dec

The Ogun State Medical Centre of Excellence, also referred to as the 250 bed hospital in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta is set to be commissioned in December, 2025.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this known during the inspection of the level of work done at the hospital which was built but not completed by the immediate past administration. Abiodun also disclosed that the hospital when commissioned would be managed by the Abuja Medical Center of Excellence which has the King’s College Hospital as one of its international partners.

He noted that the hospital will be a ‘Spoke’ for the Abuja Medical Centre of Excellence, adding that the Ogun State Medical Center of Excellence will be everybody’s first bus stop.

He said: “We are looking forward to the completion of this project. You can see the exterior is looking very nice, we’ve started landscaping, they’ve built an entrance canopy and the gate, oxygen equipments are working.

I have told them to double up on manpower so that we commence operations in the next 2-3 weeks. “My intention is to come by the grace of God to commission this project sometime in December. This will be one of our Christmas present to Ogun State.