Ogun Set To Build N2bn Auditorium, Roads, Others At Mapoly

Share

The Ogun State Government is set to spend the sum of N2 billion on intervention projects at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta.

The Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this yesterday during the institution’s 15th combined Convocation Ceremony held at its Ojere campus in Abeokuta.

Highlighting some of the intervention projects, Abiodun mentioned a 500-seater ultramodern hall, the construction of the road leading to the institution’s auditorium, the construction of a building for the Department of Accountancy, the construction and equipping of a new library, and a new bus to commemorate the 15th convocation ceremony.

Abiodun, who was impressed with the achievements of the school since its inception, announced a cash gift of N2.5 million for each of the best graduating students from the 2015 to 2024 sets. He said:

“We will be building a 500-seater ultramodern lecture theatre. “We will be constructing the road leading to the auditorium of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

We will also be constructing a building for the Department of Accountancy. “We will be constructing the new SBMS block and equipping a modern library as well.

Share