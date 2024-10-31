Ogun Sends Another Delegation To Monday Arijo’s Family

Share

Ogun State government yesterday sent a second delegation to commiserate with the family of Monday Arijo, who died on Friday after being subjected to corporal punishment by a teacher at Obada Grammar School, Idi-emi.

This was even as the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, was conducting a post-mortem on the deceased’s body to determine the cause of his death.

The delegation, led by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, was the second government team to pay a condolence visit to the family.

Abayomi after visiting the family of the deceased, sounded a note of warning to teachers in state-owned primary and secondary schools to desist from administering corporal punishment on pupils and students under their care.

He said: “The state government has set up a committee to look into the root cause and all other circumstances that surrounded the incident, because when anything happens, the most important thing is for us to be able to learn from it, so it’s not only about Obada Grammar School.

“I have said this in the past; we usually have what we call stakeholders’ meetings before the beginning of every session, where I always reiterate the need to say no to corporal punishment.

“What I am saying is that this is not even about Ogun State; we are saying that this is a world standard. There are regulations against corporal punishment.

That does not mean children will not behave well; we can actually discipline children. We can raise them to become whatever they want to be in life without resorting to corporal punishment.”

Arigbabu, while assuring parents that the state government will continue to monitor as well as hand out sanctions to teachers who are found culpable of administering corporal punishment to students under their care, noted that teachers should always endeavour to follow the rules of the game.

