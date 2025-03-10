Share

Senator Solomon Adeola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Ogun West Senatorial District has revealed that over 10,000 of his constituents in Ogun West and beyond are expected to benefit from the second edition of his 4-day free health outreach program taking place simultaneously across the 5 LGAs of the Senatorial District in March.

According to a statement by Kayode Odunaro, Media Adviser to the Senator, the programme, running concurrently in a decentralized format from Tuesday March 11- Friday 14, 2025, will take place at four venues in each local government of the senatorial district namely Yewa South, Yewa North, Ado-Odo Ota, Ipokia and Imeko Afon LGAs.

Disclosing the details of the program in a meeting with medical personnel scheduled to implement the health initiative, Adeola said activities lined up for the program include free medical consultations, blood pressure screening, malaria infection treatment with free drugs, eye screening and free eyeglasses, as well as health talk and counselling.

According to the Senator, other aspects of the health initiatives include free drugs for anemia, pain, hypertension, diabetes, and arthritis for six months, stressing that all constituents of the senatorial district are enjoined to troop out to benefit from this initiative that has been brought to their doorsteps.

“This health outreach programme is targeted at reaching the highest number of citizens with health care as another dividend of democracy beyond infrastructures and empowerment.

“Good health is of critical importance to enjoy other dividends of democracy.

“I have facilitated health infrastructure like primary healthcare centres (PHC), intensive care units (ICUs), ambulances and provision of drugs for hospitals.

“But all these can only be accessed with knowledge and bringing services closer to constituents,” Adeola explained.

