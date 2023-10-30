Ogun Security Outfit Admits Killing Kidnapped Victim In Error

Ogun State owned security outfit, So-Safe corps on Monday admitted killing the pastor of Latter Rain Revival Christian Church, Adeniyi Adisa in error during a shoot out with suspected kidnappers.

The Commander of the security agency, Soji Ganzallo said, Adisa was mistaken for one of the suspected kidnappers, who attacked a Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Abule-Ori, Obafemi Owode Local Government area, where the pastor of the church was killed and seven members abducted.

Ganzallo who stated this while addressing the family of the slain pastor in Abeokuta on Monday, said Adisa was killed during a rescue operation of members of the Redeemed church.

It would be recalled that, Ganzallo had in July told journalists that operatives of the security outfit shot dead a suspected kidnapper while rescuing members of RCCG who were kidnapped during vigil.

But, three months later, Ganzallo made a U-turn admitting that Adisa was killed in error.

While appologising to the family of the slain pastor, Ganzallo described Adisa’s death as “regrettable, unfortunate and unintentional”.

The two wives of the slain pastor, Temilade Adisa, Bukola Adisa and their two children Adeyemi Adisa, Adewunmi Adelaja and a maternal cousin to the deceased who also led the family delegation, Chief Muiz Adegboyega Akande were at the office of the security operatives to seek clarification on the death of Adisa.

Ganzallo said “it will be recalled that on July 1st, our officers responding to distress call at Abule-Ori community in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state moved in and were able to rescue seven church members earlier kidnapped in a church. That same night, the Corps decided to trail the kidnappers and it was during the operation when the officers engaged in a shoot-out with the kidnappers that the unintended happened.

“It was really and unfortunate situation, a very sad one that none of us is happy about. After this incident, So Safe issued a release to the members of the public that severn kidnapped church members were rescued while one of the kidnappers was gunned down with others escaping with bullet wounds.

“We however later got to know in the cause of our investigation that the suspect killed was not a kidnapper but Pastor Saheeb Adeniyi Adisa of Oke Oluokun, Ibadan, Oyo State who had earlier been kidnapped by the kidnappers and probably brought along to be freed after collecting the ransom before going for their next operation but may be the there was a delay somehow leading to this incident.

“The Ogun State Police Command has investigated this case and it has been discovered that Pastor Saheeb Adeniyi Adisa was a kidnapped victim too and he was never a kidnapper. This retraction is to set the record straight and assuage the feelings of the family that their son, Pastor Saheeb Adeniyi Adisa was never a kidnapper”.

“The police is also preparing a report on this sad incident that will be given to the family, we have discussed all of this and we just want the family to heart on this unintended incident. We all know how it feels to lose a loved one especially in this kind of situation. We hereby commiserate with the family on this loss and we pray that the soul of the departed rest in peace”

Ganzallo also said that the So-Safe Corps is working closely with the Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun to give some compensation to support the children of the deceased within the first week of November.

Speaking on behalf of the family during the press briefing, the leader of the family, Chief Muiz Adegboyega Akande, Otun Parakoyi of Ibadan land said that the family is quite happy with the amicable resolution of the sad incident.

Chief Akande said “It’s a painful loss but what can we do, as a reasonable family we have found out that it was operational error. It was not intended. We have had engagement with the police and officers of the So Safe Corps culminating into today’s press briefing.

“I am glad my brother’s name has been cleared of being a kidnapper and for the compensation for the children, I know the officers are men of integrity and they will certainly do as promised”.