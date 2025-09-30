Ogun Ruling House Battles Don Over Deputy Olori Ebi Claim

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House, the next in line to present a candidate for the throne of the Awujale of Ijebuland, has filed a lawsuit against Professor Fassy Yusuf, over his alleged claim to the title of Deputy Olori Ebi.

In a suit filed at the High Court of Ogun State, Ijebu Ode Division, the current Olori Ebi of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Otunba Ajidagba Adedokun, accused Professor Yusuf of falsely parading himself as the Deputy Olori Ebi of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House of Ile-Nla Compound.

Otunba Ajidagba, in his statement of claim, asserted that Professor Yusuf has no royal lineage connected to the Ile-Nla Compound in Agunsebi, Ijebu Ode. “Professor Fassy Yusuf is not from the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, His continued claim to the position of Deputy Olori Ebi has caused significant uproar within the community and has brought disrespect to the royal lineage of the Fusengbuwa family,” Otunba Ajidagba Stated.

He warned that if Professor Yusuf continues to present himself as a member of the family, it could create division within the ruling house and jeopardise its chances of producing the next Awujale of Ijebuland. “Such actions could mislead the public into believing he is a legitimate member of the Fusengbuwa family, this opens the door for non-family members to make false claims to royal titles within the recognised ruling houses of Ijebu Land,” he added.