Ogun Road Projects, Affordable Housing In Enhancing Economic Competitiveness

With his eye on the future, Governor Dapo Abiodun has continued to maintain a sharp focus on his infrastructure transformation agenda in Ogun State. In continuation of his efforts, he has turned his attention to the Ogun East senatorial district, aiming to achieve a balanced distribution of infrastructure across various communities.

This move is part of his administration’s promise to ensure equitable development in the state. Ogun East senatorial district comprises nine local government areas, including Ijebu East, Ijebu North, Ijebu North East, Ijebu Ode, Ikenne, Odogbolu, Ogun Waterside, Remo North, and Sagamu.

By focusing on this district, the governor aims to address the unique infrastructure needs of these communities. Recently, Prince Abiodun approved the reconstruction of key roads in Ogun East, including the ImoroImegun-Opopo Road, Igbeba-Eid Praying Ground to Prison Road, Imoru Road in Ijebu-Ode, and the Odelewu-Ladeshi-Ishiwo Road. These projects demonstrate the governor’s commitment to improving infrastructure in the region.

Governor Abiodun’s efforts to boost infrastructure development in Ogun East senatorial district reflect his administration’s dedication to promoting balanced growth and prosperity across Ogun State. Penultimate Saturday, the governor took a tour of the Ogun East senatorial zone to inspect the ongoing projects in the area, including the Gateway Agro Cargo International Airport at Ilishan-Remo, road networks, and housing projects.

This move demonstrates his commitment to addressing the infrastructure deficit in the state On every occasion, the governor has always reaffirmed his dedication to urban renewal and affordable housing for the citizens of Ogun State.

In his remarks during the inspection of the ongoing projects, he emphasised on the importance of transforming the state’s cities into modern, liveable spaces that provide decent housing options for residents. As part of his urban renewal initiative, Abiodun has been working on various housing projects across the state. One notable example is the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA) renewal project in Abeokuta, which aims to modernise the estate and provide affordable housing.

The governor has also encouraged prospective homebuyers to take advantage of the affordable prices offered by his administration’s housing projects. He warned that prices may increase due to inflation, highlighting his focus on housing accessibility and affordability. Some of the key features of Abiodun’s urban renewal strategy include: improved road networks, and upgrading road infrastructure to enhance connectivity and accessibility within cities.

This is in addition to the provision of essential modern amenities such as electricity, water supply, and drainage systems to support urban development. His sustainable development initiative focuses on ensuring that urban renewal projects are environmentally sustainable and aligned with the state’s long-term development goals. Overall, Abiodun’s commitment to urban renewal and affordable housing demonstrates his administration’s focus on improving the quality of life for Ogun State residents.

To date, the Abiodun administration has constructed over 4000 housing units across Ogun State. This achievement is part of his efforts to address the housing deficit and provide affordable shelter for residents. The housing units are spread across various locations, including the Kemta Idi-Aba, Kobape, (both in Abeokuta), Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ota.

These projects have not only provided homes for thousands of families but also created jobs and stimulated economic growth in the state. The housing initiative aims at making homeownership more accessible and affordable for low- and middleincome earners. His administration has implemented various programmes such as the Ogun State Housing Corporation to facilitate the development of affordable housing units.

To create an investment-friendly environment, the Abiodun administration has also made significant strides in road infrastructure development, constructing approximately 6, 000 kilometres of roads across Ogun State’s three senatorial districts. This impressive feat demonstrates the commitment to improving the state’s transportation network, enhancing connectivity, and facilitating economic growth. The road projects have been designed to link rural communities to urban centres, promote trade, and reduce travel times.

By investing heavily in road infrastructure, Abiodun aims to improve the state’s economic competitiveness, enhance the quality of life for residents, and support the growth of industries such as agriculture and manufacturing. The widespread coverage of the road projects across the three senatorial districts – Ogun West, Ogun Central, and Ogun East –ensures that the benefits of improved infrastructure are shared equitably among all regions of the state.

While inspecting the ongoing road construction projects in Ogun East senatorial district, over the weekend, as part of the Urban Regeneration Scheme of his administration, he stated that his administration had succeeded in rewriting Ogun’s developmental stride, which he said must be sustained.

In addition to the over 4,000 affordable houses that have been built for medium and upper-income earners in Abeokuta, Ilaro, Sagamu, Iperu, Ijebu-Ode, and Ota, he explained that his administration was building a dry port to further open up the state for more investment opportunities.

He also disclosed that plans had been concluded to extend the Blue Rail Line from Agbado to Kajola, just as the Red Line would be extended from Okokomaiko in Lagos to Agbara in Ogun State. He said: “We have built over 4,000, going to 5,000 affordable houses for medium and upper-income earners across the state. In Ilaro, they are eager for me to come and commission those houses.

We have them in Iperu, Sagamu, and two in Abeokuta. “We started our Urban Regeneration at the GRA in Abeokuta and began building the PMB estate also in Abeokuta. You can feel my excitement today because I can look at all that and even see the clips from the airport where the conveyor belts, metal detectors, and luggage scanners have started working, and I said to myself, ‘Something new has happened in Ogun State,’ and this needs to be sustained.”

