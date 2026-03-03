Ogun Road Infrastructure: Unveiling Abiodun’s Clarity Of Purpose

There is an unimpeachable consensus among critical stakeholders in Ogun State and beyond about the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his innate capacity and cognitive strength to understand and prioritise his goals with precision.

In total departure from the past, Dapo Abiodun consciously and genuinely devised a strong concept of action, popularly known as ISEYA, which encompasses Infrastructure, Social Welfare, Education, Youth Empowerment and Agriculture as mental compass to streamline the decision-making process of his administration and boost motivation as well as eliminating wasted effort by focusing energy on essentials.

There is no doubt that the greatest essential at the point the administration in Ogun State came on board in 2019 was road infrastructure, as majority roads across the 20 local governments, totalling 4000 kilometres were in deplorable and pitiable conditions, suggesting reckless abandon by previous administrations.

Notwithstanding, Prince Dapo Abiodun, upon assumption of office hit the ground running with determination and political will to change the ugly trend in road infrastructure, promising an equal intervention in all the senatorial districts without bias and sentiment, the pledge he has consistently kept in the last six years of his administration. While unrepentant antagonists of his government remained in the dark with scepticism and destructive criticism, Dapo Abiodun was in the field making history with enduring and remarkable projects.

Where his naysayers see opportunity for propaganda, the governor sees grace to write his name in gold in the sand of time. Meanwhile, of paramount and distinct effort of Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration in road infrastructure is the zeal in which he reconstructed terrible federal roads and abandoned roads in border communities, especially between Ogun and Lagos states.

These roads remained a nightmare for residents and motorists alike for decades before 2019 when Governor Abiodun assumed office, but immediately became reasons for negative comments about his administration in the conventional and social media. However, the governor moved with precision and continued to address this menace aggressively and in the most commendable manner, which has elicited commendations from friends and foes of the administration across board.

While commissioning the LantoroOke-Yidi-Isale Ake junction road in Abeokuta South Local Government Area last Thursday, Governor Abiodun proudly announced in his address that his administration has constructed the total of 1650kms of roads in the last six years, making it the highest since the creation of the state in 1976 and far more than what all the previous administrations before him have collectively achieved in totality.

He described the Lantoro–Oke-Yidi– Isale Ake Junction Road as part of a deliberate infrastructure drive aimed at deepening connectivity and economic growth across Ogun Central Senatorial District, adding that his administration has now completed 29 roads in Ogun Central alone in the past six years, as he disclosed that 10 additional road projects currently under construction would be unveiled in the coming weeks, bringing the total to 39.

He announced that work would also commence immediately on the reconstruction of the Carwash–Moore Junction Road, also in Abeokuta South, reinforcing the strategic importance of the state capital as the administrative and political hub of Ogun State.

“In the last six years in Ogun Central, we have constructed 29 roads. They were selected through our participatory and inclusive governance approach. Our kabiyesi, including the Alake of Egbaland, Muslim faithful, Christian clergy, market men and women, among others, all sat together to determine which roads were most critical and should be prioritised,” he said.

While reiterating the resolve of his administration to remain focused on performance despite campaign of calumny by political merchants in the payroll of desperate politicians, he promised that more projects would be commissioned between now and July, as he described the Lantoro–Oke-Yidi–Isale Ake Road as a critical artery within the state capital.

Governor Abiodun explained that the road would provide access to key institutions including Sacred Heart Hospital, the School of Nursing and the Muslim praying ground, while also serving as an alternative route linking major parts of the city. Earlier in the week, the government announced that the administration is working towards completing at least 2,000 kilometres of roads before the end of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s tenure.

The Commissioner for Works, Ade Akinsanya, made this known during an appearance on Sunrise Daily, where he explained that road construction is currently ongoing across all 20 local government areas of the state.

According to Akinsanya, the administration inherited over 4,000 kilometres of bad roads and deliberately set out to tackle the challenge through a state-wide infrastructure strategy focused on rural connectivity, food security corridors, economic hubs and access to schools. “We are talking about thousands of kilometres of bad roads, and as of today, we have completed more than 1,600 kilometres across the state and we are not concentrating on one area alone — work is ongoing in all 20 local governments.”

He highlighted major projects including the reconstruction of the 70-kilometre Ota–Abeokuta road, as well as extensive works in Ado-Odo/ Ota, Ifo and Akute areas. Akinsanya noted that previously impassable roads such as Ajuwon–Akute, Alhaji Kosoko– Akute and Yakoyo–Alagbole have now been fully rehabilitated, significantly improving movement between Ogun and neighbouring Lagos communities.