Ogun Road Infrastructure: Relief Underway For Abandoned Communities

The Ogun State Government is making steady progress in road infrastructure development spanning various communities. With its aggressive drive toward achieving the objective of connecting every part of the state, there has been a significant relief for most parts hitherto neglected by the previous governments.

For so many reasons, road interconnectivity forms the major agenda of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration. Beyond its immediate benefit of boosting the local economy, the aim is to create an enabling environment for industrial transformation.

The state’s status as a leading investment destination in the country is directly linked to projects like inter-community road connectivity, the Gateway International Airport (GIA) and the proposed dry ports. For fair distribution of critical infrastructure projects, the governor has consistently assured that no community would be left out or short-changed. He reiterated the same commitment again while recently commissioning the Akute-Ajuwon-Alagbole road project in Ifo Local Government Area.

On the occasion, he assured the residents of Lambe and adjourning communities that the deplorable condition of the road in the area would soon be a thing of the past. The commissioning of Akute-Ajuwon-Alagbole road by Governor Abiodun represents a shift towards the abandoned communities, delivering a promise of relief to that corridor. The strategic importance of the road goes far beyond local relief.

Its completion significantly enhances the connectivity between Ogun and Lagos states. By accident of location, Akute, Ajuwon, and Alagbole are border communities in Ogun State that are geographically closer to economic hubs in Lagos, like Ikeja and Ojodu-Berger than to Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The road is a major artery for thousands of people who live in Ogun but work in Lagos. The reconstruction of the road transforms a previously terrible commuting experience-which had been neglected for years-into a viable, smoother link, making it easier to live and work across the two states. While commissioning the Akute–Ajuwon–Alagbole Road in Ifo Local Government Area, the governor promised to award 11 more projects across the state.

This, he explained, was in fulfilment of his electoral pledge and his administration’s efforts to further open up the state for economic development. He stated that the project was in response to the long-standing yearnings of the residents, confirming that his administration had earlier rehabilitated and reconstructed several adjoining roads in the axis, including Alhaji Kosoko Road (which links Denro–Ishasi–Akute), Segun Osoba Road, Toyin Street, and Yakoyo–Alagbole Road.

“We also focused on the Hercules–Oke Aro–Giwa Road. That road was in terrible condition, but by the grace of God, it is now 100 percent completed. I will be back soon to commission it. “Next, we will take the Akute–Lanbe– Oke Aro–Agbado–Ijoko–Sango roads. The Akute–Sango corridor is a 17-kilometre dual carriageway started by my predecessor but abandoned, rendering it impassable,” the governor stated.

He stressed that the road projects in Ifo 2 were part of a wider infrastructure drive covering Ifo I and II in the Ogun Central Senatorial District. According to him, other completed or ongoing roads in the district include the Sango–Ijoko–Agbado Road, Adesan Road in Obafemi Owode, Magboro–Makogi Road, Elega–Isaje–Miliki–Bode–Olude Extension, Oke–Lantoro– Yidi Lane, and the Sango–Abeokuta Road.

These projects, he added, were a fulfilment of his promise to ensure equitable and fair distribution of infrastructure projects across the three senatorial districts of Ogun State. This commitment aligns with the administration’s overall development blueprint encompassing Infrastructure, Social Well-being, Education, Youth Empowerment, and Agriculture.

The administration’s focus on roads like the Akute–Ajuwon–Alagbole Road serves as a concrete demonstration that no part of the state will be left behind in the infrastructure drive. Governor Abiodun emphasised that the project forms part of his Urban Renewal Programme, which cuts across the ISEYA mantra, encompassing roads, hospitals, education, security, and human capital development.

For communities benefiting from the ongoing projects, this is another promise kept. In keeping with the promise, construction work on Akute–Lambe road has commenced simultaneously along with the reconstruction of the Stadium Junction–Luba Road which has reached an advanced stage with the first 2.5-kilometre stretch already fully completed.