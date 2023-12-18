Ogun Road Crash: Two Dead, Eight Injured

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed two persons died and eight others were injured in a road accident along Idiroko-Ota road, Ogun State.

Confirming the incident, the State FRSC spokesperson, Florence Okpe said the crash happened around 8 pm on Sunday, involving five male adults, four female adults and one female child.

According to Okpe, the clash involved a MAN-diesel truck with a number plate LSR10YD and a Toyota Carina with no number plate.

She said, “The crash claimed two lives (male adults) and left eight people injured (four female adults, three male adults and one female child).

The suspected cause of the crash was wrongful overtaking that led to a head-on collision.

“The injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Idiroko for treatment, and the corpses were taken away by the family.

“The Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun Sector Command, CC Anthony Uga, advised motorists to always have a clear vision of 150 to 200 meters at night and a controlled speed before overtaking,” Okpe said.