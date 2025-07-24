Ogun, Rivers Top States With Death Row Inmates list

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has recorded a total of 3,833 Inmates on Death Row (IDR) across custodial centres in the country, out of a national inmate population of 81,558.

Spokesman Abubakar Umar told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that Kano, Kaduna, and Lagos do not have the highest numbers of IDR, with a total of 1,300, 1,250, and 2,055, respectively, as claimed.

He said the available statistics by the NCoS presently show that Ogun, Rivers, Enugu, Lagos, and Delta States have the highest number of inmates sentenced to death.

The Deputy Controller also said Osun, Ebonyi, Oyo, Kogi, and Anambra recorded the lowest figures in the same category.

He added that Ogun State tops the list with 568 death row inmates, followed by Rivers with 504, Enugu with 328, Lagos with 314, and Delta with 256.

At the lower end, he noted that Osun State currently had no death row inmates, while Ebonyi and Oyo have two each, Kogi three, and Anambra four.

The NCoS explained that the disparities may be linked to varying crime rates, judicial processes, and the administrative actions of state governments, particularly the signing of death warrants or approval of clemency requests.