Ogun: Ritualists Kill OOU Student, Sell Head, Wrists For N100,000

The operatives of the Ogun State police command, have arrested two suspected ritualists, Akeem Usman and Ifadowo Niyi for allegedly killing a 100-level student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Quadri Salami for a money ritual.

The duo of Akeem and Ifadowo slaughtered 18-year-old Salami and dismembered his body part.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolala Odutola confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

According to Odutola, the deceased’s father had reported the sudden disappearance of his son to the police at Kemta police station on November 14.

The deceased’s father told the police that his son had gone missing on November 8, and all efforts to locate him proved abortive.

The PPRO said the police investigation led to the arrest of one of the suspects, Akeem Usman who was arrested in possession of the deceased’s phone.

The police spokesperson said, that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu on Wednesday, led a team of the tactical squad to Mile 6 in the Ajebo area of Abeokuta where the deceased was buried in a shallow grave.

“He (Akeem Usman) implicated one Ifadowo Niyi that both of them committed the heinous crime by slaughtering the victim one Quadri and dismembering his vital parts for ritual purposes.

“Ifadowo went away with Quadri’s head, and his two wrists, and paid the sum of N100,00 into Akeem Usman’s account as proceeds from the sale of the human body parts.

“The suspects thereafter continued to sell the victim’s other body parts on demand to Internet fraudsters and buried the heart, two legs, and flesh inside a plastic rubber for rituals and used the remaining parts for ‘Awure’ (money ritual).

“Among their confessional statement, the duo admitted that they have used four other human heads for money rituals known as ‘Osole’.

“The suspects are now in Eleweran at SCID for the continuation of discreet investigations and will definitely be prosecuted”, Odutola said.