Ogun Reviews Learners’ Data Update, Inter-State Transfer Procedures

A move aimed at curbing some anomalies in the school system, and ensuring the smooth running of activities and functions schools in Ogun State, has been embarked on by the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

This is as the ministry has reviewed the data update procedure of learners in both public and private primary and secondary schools across the state. The ministry also reviewed the procedures for inter-state transfers on its Ogun State Education Revitalisation Agenda (OGSERA) platform.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, who disclosed this while engaging stakeholders on a Webinar meeting, however, told stakeholders that the essence of the review exercise was to allow due process, and ensure uniformity and data accuracy of learners’ records.

Besides, the move, he added, was also to demystify the notion that the state does not admit students from other states into the state schools. Arigbabu, in a statement made available by the Press Officer for the ministry, Samuel Ogungbesan, explained that the approval for Learners Identification Number (LIN) could be granted to students in private school after request for interstate transfer and must have been initiated, while verification would be conducted afterwards in order to ensure that learner’s records were not on the platform.

He further added that modification of the platform had been limited to one request in a session, while those relating to surname had been deactivated, while warning schools to desist from manipulation on the platform, as such acts would attract consequences and appropriate sanctions.

