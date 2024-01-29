Ogun revenue target achievable this year – OGIRS

The Executive Chairman of the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) Mr. Olugbenga Olaleye, has expressed optimism that the revenue figure of N100 billion proposed for year 2024 is achievable through digitalisation of all tax transactions in the state, other strategic plans and staff determination.

He gave the assurance during a 2-day 2023 4th Quarter Budget Performance and 2024 Budget Strategic Session at OGIRS headquarters in Abeokuta, stating that despite challenges encountered during the year 2023, the agency’s performance was commendable, compared to other previous years.

Olaleye, according to the Head of Information Unit, OGIRS, Mrs. Abolanle Ogunlami, said apart from digitalisation of all revenue products, efforts were on to establish Oyo State Border Tax Unit to explore opportunities that abound in the area, to engender tax reconciliation with Oyo State, just like the Lagos Border Tax.