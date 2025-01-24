Ogun Revamps Technical Colleges To Equip Students For Global Competitiveness

Share

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, has said the ongoing rehabilitation of technical colleges across the state is meant to attract more students to technical education.

He stated that the move would also enable them to compete favorably with their counterparts across the country and contribute significantly to closing the skills gap nationwide.

Arigbabu made this statement during the inspection of the ongoing rehabilitation of Government Technical Colleges at Idiaba and Isabo, Abeokuta, respectively.

Expressing satisfaction with the level and quality of work done so far, the Commissioner noted that the rehabilitation of the structures would, in no small measure, contribute to the learning skills of students.

He added that the upgraded facilities would enhance practical learning, foster creativity, and provide a conducive environment for academic excellence.

Arigbabu disclosed that the revamped technical colleges, apart from helping to attract more students to technical education, would also increase their employability and prepare them for entrepreneurial opportunities in various industries.

