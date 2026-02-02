Ogun Retirees Appeal To Abiodun To Defer CPS Implementation

Members of the Association of New Ogun State Civil and Public Service Retirees (ANOCPSR) have appealed to Gov. Dapo Abiodun to defer the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in the state. Mr Omopariola Oluwole, leader of the association, made the appeal during a protest held at the Assembly Complex in Abeokuta.

While addressing the Speaker, Mr Oludaisi Elemide, she said the transition from the Defined Benefit Pension Scheme to the CPS had negatively affected many of the retirees.

“We were employed into the Ogun state Civil and Public Service under the clear understanding and assurance of a defined benefit pension scheme, which guaranteed monthly pension and gratuity upon retirement.

“The sudden transition to the CPS has exposed many of us to hardship; the benefits being received under the scheme were grossly inadequate to meet basic needs.

“Imagine someone who earned above N450,000 while in service now receiving about N60,000 monthly. the situation has become distressing and lifethreatening. “Many of us can no longer afford daily meals, medical care or prescribed drugs, while some cannot pay school fees for their children.

“These painful realities have led to the untimely deaths of some of our colleagues, while many of us now live in penury and abject poverty,” he said. He appealed to the governor, through the House of Assembly, to defer the scheme’s implementation and restore affected retirees to the previous pension arrangement.