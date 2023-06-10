Ogun: Residents Want Ban On Sale Of Fuel In Border Communities Lifted

Youths in Ogun State have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lift the ban placed on the sale of petroleum products in communities along international borders. Former President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 directed that no petroleum product should be sold in any filling station within 20 kilometres to the country’s land borders.

The move was targeted at curbing smuggling of petroleum products to neighbouring countries. But, youths in Ipokia Local government area have cried out to President Tinubu to lift the ban, lament- ing that only four petrol stations are allowed to sell the product to a population of over 700,000 people.

The youths, under the aegis of Ipokia Local Government Youth Forum (IPYF) made the appeal in a statement issued by its Secretary, Adeyemi Sulai- mon Olusegun in Abeokuta yesterday. The group noted that the Federal Government must lift the ban since subsidy on the product has been removed, this according to the group would ease the hardship on the residents of border communities.

IPYF lamented that many communities in the border area had been cut off from power supply for the past 15 years, making it impossible for businesses to survive due to inability of residents to buy fuel. “We see it as a matter of urgency that we need to call your attention to the agonies and difficulties we have been experiencing from time immemorial of President, Muhammadu Buhari over 20KM suspension of PMS supply to border communities; which Idiroko border is not left out.

“Imperatively, as a beau monde of our world; we understand the goal of this policy. It was targeted at the smuggling of our subsidized PMS to our neighbouring countries and this was firmly achieved but the common man is still dealing with its reverberation. “It would interest you to know that only four fueling stations were approved to operate in Ipokia Local government because of our continuous agitation and meeting with the necessary stakeholders, this is a LGA with a population of over 700,000 dwellers.

“Most inhabitants have to travel as far as 20 km to get fuel to run their respective businesses, farm machinery, clinics/hospitals and daily domestic uses. This had subjected us to undue hardship for almost five years, and still counting.