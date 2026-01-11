New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 11, 2026
Ogun Residents To Benefit From Rotary Skills Acquisition Trainings, Empowerments

Rotary International District 9111, under the leadership of the District Governor, Rtn Prince Henry Akinyele, is set for its Annual Vocational Training aimed to empower the youths in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Chairman Vocational Service Committee, Rtn Kudirat Ola-Opoola, who made this known, said that Rotary District 9111 free two – week intensive skills acquisition training from January 12 to 23, 2026, at the MKO Abiola Sport Complex, Kuto, Abeokuta, between 8 am and 2 pm daily.

Rtn Ola – Opoola, a past President of Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, added that this initiative is designed to equip residents of Ogun State with practical, high-demand skills to foster self-reliance and economic growth.

She said, “ Interested and selected applicants are therefore encouraged to proceed with registration at Rotary House, behind NIPCO Petrol station, Abiola Way; register at any Rotary Club in Abeokuta or register online with the link:

https:// docs.google.com/forms/d/ e1FAIpQLSdioUeg1EHQraHIvpFLj3kSWa7dsFeLJuXXfwTkdXVmztrHlA/

“Free trainings and skills acquisition are to be offered on solar panelling, pattern cutting, makeup, fascinators, baking and pastries, and application closes on January 8, 2026.

