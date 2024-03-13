Ogun Residents Seek Govt Help On Bad Roads

Residents of Ijere, Pakuro, Magbon, and other communities in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State have expressed dissatisfaction over the deteriorating condition of the roads that connect them.

Jimoh Owolabi, Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) revealed on Tuesday that residents had been dealing with the problem for more than nine years, despite efforts to maintain the road through contributions and tolls.

According to him, locals have been contributing three to four million naira annually in an attempt to make the road usable. He did, however, acknowledge that their efforts had not produced the anticipated results.

He said, “The community has been struggling for years to keep our roads passable. We contribute three to four million naira annually to repair the roads, but it is not enough. We need assistance to fix our infrastructure.”

Owolabi also expressed disappointment with the lack of reaction from government entities, including the Ministry of Works and local governments, despite several meetings and correspondence. He was disappointed with the local government’s decision to address the matter.

“We have set up several committees to arrange meetings with the Ogun State Ministry of Works and the local government yet our needs are not met. To my surprise, agents were sent to the community to collect money from bikers and commercial motorists, rather than providing a sustainable solution.”

Moruf Sanyaolu, a community elder, attributed the group’s troubles to a lack of government intervention.

The persistent dust throughout the dry seasons, along with deteriorating road conditions during the rainy season, has driven some inhabitants to quit their houses and seek business accommodations in Lagos.”

Sanyaolu urged the government to act and enhance the road infrastructure, making it habitable for all citizens. While expressing displeasure, he stated, “Despite the community’s ongoing support through voting, the community has seen no positive change or advantages from democratic governance.

‘The lack of internal trade between surrounding settlements as a result of bad road conditions exacerbates the community’s isolation.”