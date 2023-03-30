Ogun residents cry out over attacks

Residents of Sagamu and Remo North Local Govern- ment Area of Ogun State, have accused the ruling All Pro- gressives Congress (APC) of using thugs to unleash mayhem on them following the party’s defeat in the areas during the Saturday, March 18 Governorship election.

The residents, under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Remo North Local Government Area in a petition to the state police command lamented that, some members of the APC in the town have been attacking residents who they perceived not to have voted for the party during the election.

The group in the petition, dated Monday, March 20 and signed by its coordinator, James Adewale, said the attacks which started few days to the governorship election had persisted even after the polls.

They called on the police to urgently intervene and arrest those behind the attacks. “They (APC thugs) are harassing all okada riders who they perceive voted against them, brandishing guns, machetes and other weapons in broad day light, this act is inimical to the freedom that comes with democracy.

“They even went to the palace of the Oba of Isara and started shooting ceaselessly. They went to several people’s houses breaking their doors and threatening to kill them. “All these have been lodged at the police station, but no arrest has been made up till this moment,” the group said.

Meanwhile, hoodlums suspected to be political thugs on Tuesday invaded the residence of the PDP House of Assembly candidate for Sagamu State Constituency II, Ayodele Olapeju in in Tesi, Ewuga area of Sagamu. Our correspondent gathered that, the hoodlums, armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons stormed the house of Olapeju, vandalising his properties and carting away his car and other valuables worth millions of naira. Narrating his ordeal in the hands of his attackers, Olapeju said, “It was just like a shock when I heard the noise of door banging in my house.