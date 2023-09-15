Ogun Residents Ask LG Chair To Account For Statutory Allocations

The residents of Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State have asked their council Chairman, Oluwole Ogunyomi, to account for the statutory allocations he has received from the State and Federal Governments since he assumed office in 2021.

The residents, under the aegis of the Yewa North Patriotic Forum, made the demand in an open letter to the Chairman.

They gave the chairman 48 hours to give an account of how he has been managing the council funds.

This is coming barely two weeks after 19 local government chairmen in Ogun State disowned Wale Adedayo of Ijebu-East, who accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting council funds.

The 19 local government chairmen told the media that no local government fund was missing in Ogun as being alleged by the now-impeached Adedayo.

But, in the open letter signed by Damilola Elegbede, Vice President II, Yewa North Patriotic Forum on Thursday, the indigenes recalled that Ogunyomi and his colleagues debunked Adedayo’s allegation and also prostrated to beg the governor.

They said they had waited to hear from their chairman how he had been spending the funds he receives monthly from Abuja since it has been confirmed that Gov Abiodun does not seize council funds.

“We are hereby giving you forty-eight (48) hours to make public all money received from the federation account from July 2021, you assumed the office till now and all that the money has been spent on.

“If the ample forty-eight (48) hours notice for our response is not complied with, we shall mobilize the good people of the local government to your office in a peaceful protest,” the letter read partly.

Copies of the letter were reportedly made available to the police, the Department of State Services, the two House of Assembly members from Yewa North and the traditional council.

Responding, Ogunyomi told our correspondent that he would reply to the group as soon as possible, asking for time to gather the financial information needed.

He said he would not talk abstractly but would need to crosscheck documents with his career officers.

“I’ve seen the letter. I am working on it. I can’t be talking abstractly, I need to go through many things before I can make any response.

“I will reply to their request within a very short time. It was yesterday that it was given to me, I need to crosscheck and do many things with my career officers,” Ogunyomi replied.

The chairman promised to revert immediately after the information is available.