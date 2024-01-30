Ogun Reps Member Distributes Palliatives To 12,000 Constituents

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikenne, Sagamu and Remo North Federal constituency, Adewunmi Onanuga, has commenced the distribution of food items to 12,000 members of her constituency.

Onanuga, the Deputy chief whip at the House said, the food items were parts of the palliatives by the Federal government to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Onanuga stated that the palliatives consisting of bags of rice, garri and beans were being distributed to 12,000 constituents in Ikenne, Sagamu and Remo North local government areas.

Speaking to journalists, Onanuga said the palliatives were essentially targeted at the less privileged, people with disability, the aged and widows.

Onanuga said, “We are targeting about 12,000 persons. The federal government in its wisdom made the arrangement for the people in each constituency, wards and polling units to benefit from the palliatives to cushion the effects of the subsidy until things get better in the country.

“We have tried our best to make sure that we get to everybody in this constituency.

“We consider the widows, the aged, the less privileged, disabled people and also the young ones first.”

While appreciating the gesture of the president, the lawmaker called on the federal government to also pay attention to the security of lives and properties.

“We must also get security right. Once we have the security situation right, people will be able to go back to their farms and once they are able to go back to their farms, we will have stability in food production and agriculture.”

State coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Patient Ajayi, expressed satisfaction with the conduct and distribution of the items.

“Something paramount in the heart of the President is food security and the first step is alleviating the already bad situation of the populace and that is why this palliative is being distributed on the instruction of the President that everybody should be given something. It is a palliative not to solve the problem, but just to reduce the food scarcity that we are all experiencing now in Nigeria.”