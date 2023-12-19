Ogun Rep Member Denies Assaulting Police Officer

A member representing Ado-Odo Ota Federal Constituency, Ogun State at the National Assembly, Hon. Tunji Akinosi has denied assaulting a police officer at the 2023 Iganmode Day held on Saturday.

A video that went viral on social media showed Akinosi having an argument with a police officer at an event in the Ota area of the state.

Some online media (not New Telegraph) had reported that the Federal lawmaker assaulted the policeman by pushing and punching him.

But reacting to the report, Akinosi insisted that the account of the event was not only untrue but a cheap attempt by his political opponents to drag his reputation in the mud.

The Federal lawmaker in a statement issued by his aide, Joel Okeodebija accused the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Solomon Olamilekan Ademola, popularly known as Yayi of sponsoring “a fake news” report against him.

Akinosi however appealed to Adeola to play his politics intelligently ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Akinosi explained that he only cautioned the policeman who was attached to Yayi while he was pushing people in a bid to clear the way for his principal.

“Setting the record straight, I only pushed the so-called overzealous officer, one M. Yusuf who was not only rude but also displayed a high sense of irresponsibility at the event.

“Officer M. Yusuf, who allegedly doubles as the commander of Senator Solomon Adeola, aka Yayi’s security team, actually disrespected the Deputy Governor when he disrespectfully asked who was the Deputy Governor.

“The officer’s disrespectful conduct angered the youths at the event. The unruly officer had earlier assaulted the Deputy Governor’s aide, Kola Salako, and others in the Deputy Governor’s train, all in the name of doing his job.

“My interaction with the officer was meant to be a reconciliatory effort, but the officer’s rudeness and derogatory statement and threat to deal with him when he was trying to call the policeman to order. That was exactly what transpired.

“The alleged assault is just another attempt to change the narrative and bring my name to disrepute ahead of the next political game in Ogun State that’s already playing out behind the scenes.

“It’s becoming pretty alarming how all manners of unknown platforms and people claiming to be journalists put out unverified news items just to drag people’s reputations in the mud.

“I am a responsible member of the House of Representatives who is working hard to fulfill my campaign promises to thousands of his constituents, and he shall not be distracted,” the statement read.