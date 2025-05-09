Ogun Renames Stadium MKO Abiola Sports Complex

Share

The refurbished MKO Abiola Stadium will be renamed the MKO Abiola Sports Complex after new facilities are added ahead of the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF).

Previously, the stadium featured a football pitch with an athletics track, but the renovation has transformed it into a comprehensive sports complex.

It now boasts a 50-meter Olympic-size swimming pool, basketball, tennis, and handball courts, a new digital scoreboard, a tartan track, and a hybrid football turf.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun stated that hosting the NSF has helped revive many of the state’s sporting facilities, driving the sporting ecosystem and boosting the GDP of the Gateway State.

“Before the NSF, we planned to rename the MKO Abiola Stadium to MKO Abiola Sports Complex because the edifice now has what it takes to be considered a sporting complex.

The stadium can now boast an Olympicsize swimming pool, a tartan track, a digital scoreboard and floodlights, tennis, basketball, and handball courts, with a VVIP seat that can accommodate 150 guests at a time.

We have spent a lot to put our facilities in good shape, and we believe that beyond the NSF, we want to ensure that we build a sporting ecosystem that can improve our GDP in the state.”

