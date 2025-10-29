Ogun Remains Nigeria’s Most Dynamic Industrial Belt – Tinubu

…acknowledges Coleman Industries’ contribution to national development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Ogun State’s position as Nigeria’s leading industrial hub, describing it as the most dynamic industrial belt powering the nation’s economic growth.

The President stated this on Wednesday at the commissioning of Phase Two of the Fibre Optic Factory of Coleman Wires and Cables and the 50th anniversary celebration of the company, held at the Coleman Technical Industries Limited site in Sagamu.

Represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, President Tinubu lauded the Ogun State Government for consistently making the state an investment destination of choice and for its unwavering support to manufacturers.

He commended Coleman Technical Industries Limited for its immense contributions to the country’s digital economy, describing the new factory phase as a strategic national asset that would enhance Nigeria’s economic competitiveness.

“The phase two of this factory is not just a new line in an industrial complex — it represents a major boost to our digital economy. With this expansion, the company will help reduce the cost of internet access, deepen broadband penetration, and strengthen Nigeria’s technological backbone,” the President said.

Tinubu noted that every kilometer of fibre produced by the company “strengthens the country’s digital infrastructure,” adding that the project would accelerate broadband access for homes and businesses, enable e-commerce, enhance security networks, and power smart factories and public services.

According to him, local fibre production will facilitate faster and more affordable 5G connectivity for schools, healthcare centres, and critical national operations.

“This expansion is a win for local content development, technology sovereignty, and job creation. Modern cable manufacturing creates high-value employment, supports backward integration, saves foreign exchange, and stabilizes our supply chains,” Tinubu added.

He further noted that the project aligns with Nigeria’s goals for clean energy, smart cities, and digital governance, emphasizing that fibre optic technology is the lifeblood of modern connectivity.

In his remarks, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, announced that his administration would soon commence the laying of over 3,000 kilometers of fibre optic cables across the state as part of efforts to expand digital infrastructure.

He described the establishment of the Coleman Fibre Optic Factory as a major step toward bridging Nigeria’s digital divide, strengthening national connectivity, and advancing technological progress.

“Fibre optics have become the lifeblood of modern communication. By producing these cables locally, we are not only reducing dependence on imports but also creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs across manufacturing, logistics, construction, and ICT services,” the Governor said.

Abiodun added that fibre infrastructure underpins the modern digital economy by driving e-commerce, supporting online education, enabling telemedicine, and linking industries to global supply chains, ultimately stimulating innovation and expanding opportunities for Nigeria’s youth and entrepreneurs.

“Increased local production of fibre optics will strengthen industrial output, boost exports, and contribute significantly to our Gross Domestic Product,” he said.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani disclosed that the Federal Government plans to invest in 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic network nationwide to ensure every part of the country is connected.

He revealed that the World Bank recently approved a $500 million facility for the project — the largest of its kind in the bank’s portfolio for Nigeria.

“To deploy that fibre network, we will need to train a lot of young people. We are already in discussions with Coleman and its American partners to train about 5,000 Nigerian youths in fibre optics installation, handling, and deployment within the next few months,” Tijani stated.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Coleman Technical Industries Limited, Mr. George Onafowokan said the company has evolved beyond a cable manufacturer into a leading producer of fibre optics and industrial conductors.

He disclosed that Coleman now produces a wide range of products, including low, medium, and high-voltage cables; fibre optics for broadband; aluminium conductors for power transmission; and armoured cables for oil, gas, and industrial applications.

With an annual capacity of nine million fibre counts at its Sagamu plant and three million at its Arepo factory, Onafowokan said the company can supply fibre optic needs for the entire sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are working towards becoming a ₦15 trillion (about $10 billion) revenue enterprise in the near future,” he affirmed.