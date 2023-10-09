Ogun ranks 6th in socio-economic scorecard among 36 states, FCT

Analysts Data Services and Resources has ranked Ogun State 6th out of 36 States and the FCT in the just released SocioEconomic Scorecards of Nigerian States. Ogun State, under Governor Dapo Abiodun came top in the Financial Sector; third in Capital Importation; third again in Industrialisation & Business Competitiveness; fifth in Citizens’ Livelihood & Welfare; fourth in ICT Infrastructure and fifth in Education.

In the area of the financial sector, Ogun State came tops with 65.6 per cent, followed by Kaduna with 62.4 per cent, while Oyo came third with 62.0 per cent. The state came third in capital importation with 61.1 per cent.

The state was only beaten by Lagos State, which came first with 68.7 per cent and FCT, with 67.8 per cent. Again, the Gateway State came third in Industrialisation and Business Competitiveness with 61.5 percent, behind Lagos State with 70.1 percent and Oyo State with 62.9 percent.